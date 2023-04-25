Tuesday, April 25, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentJohn Travolta's 'Saturday Night Fever' suit, 'Harry Potter' wand, Iron Man helmet...
Entertainment

John Travolta’s ‘Saturday Night Fever’ suit, ‘Harry Potter’ wand, Iron Man helmet and more fetch big bucks at auction

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Julien’s

Julien’s Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary auction took place on Saturday, April 22 and, as expected, John Travolta‘s iconic white three-piece suit from Saturday Night Fever and props from Harry Potter from the Order of the Phoenix and Iron Man drew some of the highest bids.

The iconic white three-piece “Tony Manero” suit worn by Travolta in Saturday Night Fever sold for $260,000. The two-piece suit worn by Travolta’s Vincent Vega character from Pulp Fiction was also on the block, and fetched $32,000.

Items from the Harry Potter universe included the “Albus Dumbledore” elder wand prop used by Michael Gambon in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, which sold for a jaw-dropping $130,000 — over twenty-one times its original $6,000 estimate. A “Voldemort” wand prop used by Ralph Fiennes in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, estimated to sell for $7,000 went for $65,000 and a Harry Potter wand used by Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 drew $32,500 — over eight times its original estimate of $4,000.

An original Iron Man Mark XLVI Helmet worn by Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War sold for a whopping $127,000, while a prototype Mark III Helmet and Mark VII Repulsor Glove Prop went for $26,000 and and $29,250, respectively.

Other memorabilia included Warren Beatty‘s Dick Tracy coat and hat and Michael J. Fox‘s “Marty McFly” Back to the Future II Mattel Hoverboard, which each sold for $91,000.

The full list of items can be found at Julien’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Paul Whelan’s sister describes moment she met eyes with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Next article
Actor, singer, activist Harry Belafonte passes away at 96
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE