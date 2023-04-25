Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Entertainment

Pluto TV to air the ‘The Tony Awards: Act One’ before primetime broadcast

CBS/Pluto TV

On Tuesday, CBS and free streamer Pluto TV announced they’ll both be taking part in this year’s Tony Awards, with the latter airing The Tony Awards: Act One.

The broadcast will be a preshow of “live, exclusive content” that will run up to the 76th annual Tony Awards airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 11.

Act One will stream from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET before the main event begins at 8 p.m., hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights.

