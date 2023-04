Why Asa Hutchinson is looking forward (and not expected to say ‘Trump’) in campaign kickoff

ABC News

(BENTONVILLE, Ark.) — Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who says his party should not be looking in the rearview mirror, is taking a little bit of a look back this week as he formally kicks off his campaign for the White House on Wednesday from his hometown.

“It’s really exciting to have it in Bentonville,” Hutchinson said in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday. “First of all, it reflects me.”

It was 37 years ago, outside the same county courthouse where Hutchinson had tried his earliest cases as an attorney, that he announced his first campaign for statewide office. It’s where, in the 1970s, he put in the town’s first FM radio station, and where the now 72-year-old raised his four children.

To mark the campaign kickoff, Hutchinson has sprinkled bits of his heritage in the program.

A marching band from Springdale High School, Hutchinson’s alma mater, will supply music, while cheerleaders from Gravette, a small town where he went to grade school, will provide extra pep. His wife of 50 years, Susan, is expected to introduce him.

“It reflects the rural roots that are a part of me,” Hutchinson said. “The other part of the story, about Bentonville, is that it tells the story of America, from entrepreneurs that didn’t rely upon the government.”

Naming Sam Walton, Don Tyson and J.B. Hunt, Hutchinson recalled an era that was “just simply America, and now you see the growth, but you still have the same small-town values that made it special.”

Attendees on the town square, and those watching Hutchinson take on a national stage, can expect him to talk more about his background, but he’s also promised new policy initiatives.

Don’t expect to hear ‘Trump’

While Hutchinson has cast himself as a Republican foil to former President Donald Trump, even calling for Trump to drop out of the race following his indictment, don’t expect to hear the name “Trump” in his speech.

A source familiar said to expect, instead, a focus on looking forward — as opposed to leaders on both sides looking in the rearview mirror.

“It was a very backward look that Joe Biden gave in his announcement,” Hutchinson said Tuesday, reacting to President Joe Biden’s video announcing his reelection campaign. “It was more about the past and 2020, and I was disappointed there wasn’t more of a forward-looking.”

“We don’t need a replay of 2020. We don’t need a Biden-Trump contest again. It didn’t look pretty in 2020. It will look even worse in 2024. We’ve seen that movie. We don’t need to see it again,” he added. “That’s why President Biden is really focusing on Trump because he would love to have a replay of that.”

For Hutchinson, looking ahead includes a trip to Washington this weekend for the White House Correspondents Dinner before returning to Iowa for several small-scale campaign events.

The race for enthusiasm

Hutchinson made his 2024 bid official earlier this month in an exclusive sit-down interview with ABC This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl — but Wednesday marks his formal launch with supporters in his home state.

The term-limited governor was succeeded after eight years by former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Hutchinson’s campaign pointed out that all three of his Republican predecessors had Democrats succeed them in office, until him.

That executive experience bookended decades of public service including three consecutive terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, serving in the George W. Bush administration as administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration and later as the nation’s first Undersecretary of Homeland Security for Border Protection.

But his career in public service began in Bentonville, as a city attorney, before President Ronald Reagan appointed him as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas in 1982. He was the youngest U.S. attorney in the nation at the time and notably, prosecuted a white supremacist militia group, the Covenant, the Sword, and the Arm of the Lord.

In his interview with Karl, Hutchinson acknowledged it would take “a lot of hard work and good messaging” to raise his national profile and break through a crowded field.

He’s currently polling in the single digits, well behind some of his other official competitors in the race — Trump, former South Carolina Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — and some thought to be running like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But Hutchinson isn’t fazed by what may be a brutal primary season. He feels called to serve.

“I think the Republican base will see that our best chance of moving forward with conservative principles is through new ideas and new leadership,” he said. “That’s what’s beautiful about our democracy is that you can go retail politics, you can do policy, and that’s what wins votes.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.