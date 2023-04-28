Saturday, April 29, 2023
Report: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Monica Barbaro in talks to play Joan Baez in Bob Dylan biopic

Araya Doheny/Getty Images

The upcoming long-in-the-works Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet may have found its Joan Baez.

According to the Hollywood ReporterMonica Barbaro, who appeared in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, is in talks to play the legendary folk singer in the James Mangold-directed film A Complete Unknown. 

The flick is set at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, where Dylan infamously divided folk fans by going electric. Baez joined Dylan at the festival to perform “Blowin’ in the Wind.”

Movie and music fans have been waiting a long time for this Dylan film to finally be made. Earlier this month Mangold revealed that production is expected to begin in August, with Chalamet doing all his own singing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

