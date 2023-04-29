Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Frettia L. Draper, 73, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at Hairston Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Monday, at Hairston Funeral Home, from 1-5 p.m.

Mark Wesley Eanes, 63, of Bassett, died April 20. A Memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service for one hour.

Lula Finney, 69, of Martinsville, died April 21. A funeral service will be Sunday, at Mt. Olive Christian Church, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Retired Judge J. Frank Greenwalt died on May 10 last year. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, at 1:30 p.m. in the Martinsville General District courtroom in the City Municipal Building.

Peggy Wilmoth Hollander, 89, of Martinsville, died Thursday. A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, at Ohev Zion Cemetery in Ridgeway. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Frances Edmonds Pilson, 88, of Ridgeway, died Thursday. A visitation will be held Sunday, from 2 until 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bassett. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. A private burial will be held Monday, in Roselawn Burial Park. Collins Funeral Home is in charge.

Evelyn Tenney Prillaman, 88, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Sunday, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date. The family will receive friends on Saturday, at the home.

Glen B. Via, 93, of Rocky Mount, died Thursday. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, 12 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park immediately after the service. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Via family.

Roderick Dion Wells, 59, died April 22. A funeral will be held on Saturday, at 12:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service with visitation thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park.

Linda Jean Williamson, 76, of Bassett, died Tuesday. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Cathedral of Glory in Bassett. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. The interment will be held at C&A Martin Family Cemetery immediately following the service. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Wayne O’Neal Withers, Jr., 64, of Collinsville, died Wednesday. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel on Monday. A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Martinsville, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. A private burial will be held at Maiden Municipal Cemetery in Maiden, NC, at a later date. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.