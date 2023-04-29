Sunday, April 30, 2023
Shooting death in Roosky’s parking lot

Police investigate homicide in uptown parking lot
One person is dead and another is in custody after an altercation in a parking lot adjacent to Roosky’s Bar & Grill at 54 West Church Street in uptown Martinsville.
