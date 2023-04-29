HomeNewsLocalShooting death in Roosky's parking lot Local Shooting death in Roosky’s parking lot By WHEE Staff April 29, 2023 0 10 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Police investigate homicide in uptown parking lotOne person is dead and another is in custody after an altercation in a parking lot adjacent to Roosky’s Bar & Grill at 54 West Church Street in uptown Martinsville. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleMartinsville man wanted in North CarolinaNext articleThird candidate announces run for sheriff WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Third candidate announces run for sheriff April 29, 2023 Local Martinsville man wanted in North Carolina April 29, 2023 Local Proposed budget leans on increased assessed values and ARPA funds April 28, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Local scoreboard April 29, 2023 Third candidate announces run for sheriff April 29, 2023 Martinsville man wanted in North Carolina April 29, 2023 Man and child rescued, one adult missing on California river April 29, 2023 Load more Recent Comments