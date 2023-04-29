Local scoreboard

Baseball
The Pirates and the Nats play a doubleheader today in Washington with the first game at 1:05 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:05 p.m. The Nats are 9-15 on the season.
(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)
The Pirates and the Nats play a doubleheader today in Washington with the first game at 1:05 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:05 p.m. The Nats are 9-15 on the season.
(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.
Contact us: info@whee.net
© 1997-2022 WHEE