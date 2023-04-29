HomeNewsLocalThird candidate announces run for sheriff
Local

Third candidate announces run for sheriff

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
Hatcher announces run for sheriff
Daryl Hatcher announced his candidacy for Henry County sheriff before a crowd of about 30 people in front of the Fieldale Recreation Center in Fieldale on Saturday.
Previous article
Shooting death in Roosky’s parking lot
Next article
Local scoreboard
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.