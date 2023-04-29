Cloudy, showers, thunderstorms and 69 today

National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

There is a marginal risk for severe storms and excessive rainfall Sunday. Weak high pressure will bring partial clearing to the area today promoting much warmer temperatures. A strong cold front crosses the area Sunday bringing showers and thunderstorms, followed by gusty winds and much colder temperatures Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures below normal are expected for much of next week…moderating by the weekend.

In the forecast:

Partly sunny with a high of 75 today. 70% chance of rain overnight with a possible thunderstorm and a low of 58. On Sunday the chance of showers and a thunderstorm increase to 90% with a high of 68. Sunday night the chance of precipitation drops to 30%, but it will be breezy with gusts up to 24 mph and a low of 43. Increase clouds on Monday, breezy with gusts up to 30 mph and a high of 63.