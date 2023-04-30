Community Calendar

Sunday, April 30

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players, 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street, $15.

Monday, May 1

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concerts, 7 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Highway featuring Broadway show tunes.

Tuesday, May 2

Job fair at P&HCC in Patrick County from 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

Henry County Parks & Recreation Center ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon at the old Collinsville YMCA, 395 W. John Redd Blvd.

Thursday, May 4

Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Center for Housing Education ribbon-cutting from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at 51 E. Church Street. Dress is Kentucky Derby Affair style.

Friday, May 5

Stuart Farmers Market Grand Opening Day from 8 a.m. until noon at 310 Patrick Avenue.

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series at 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Open mic with Above the Fray.

Saturday, May 6

Pollinator Path Work Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, sponsored by Piedmont Arts.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kick off “Sounds on the Square,” at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Tuesday, May 9

Brenda Strickland will talk about her first novel, “Moonshine and Salteens,” at 10 a.m. at the Bassett Historical Center. The program is free to the public.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.