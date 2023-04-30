Local scoreboard

Sunday, April 30, 2023
Baseball

The Pirates beat the Nats 16-1 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. The two teams play again today at 1:35 p.m. The Nats are 9-17 on the season.   

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

