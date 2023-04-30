Sunday, April 30, 2023
Cloudy, showers, thunderstorms and 69 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

There is a marginal risk for severe storms today. The primary risk for any severe thunderstorms are damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. The combination of already wet ground and strong wind will increase the potential for downed trees and power outages. Additionally, localized flooding may be possible today if multiple heavy rain producing showers or storms cross the same location in a short period of time. A low pressure system will cross the region this morning, followed by a strong cold front this afternoon. Behind the front, look for winds to become, and remain, gusty through mid-week with clouds, with isolated to scattered showers across the mountains, and below normal temperatures for the entire area. By the second half of the week, winds trend weaker, and temperatures starting trending milder.

In the forecast:

Look for an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a high of 68. Mostly clear and breezy tonight with gusts up to 25 mph and a low of 42. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph and a high of 62. Partly cloudy Monday night and continued breezy with gusts up to 26 mph and a low of 46. On Tuesday it will be mostly sunny and windy with gusts up to 31 mph and a high of 61.

