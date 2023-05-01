Gold Medal flour recalled over salmonella concerns

HomeNewsHealthGold Medal flour recalled over salmonella concerns
Health

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
(NEW YORK) — Four types of Gold Medal all-purpose flour, bleached and unbleached, have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

General Mills announced a voluntary recall with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

According to the recall, the strain was “discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.”

The affected products included two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in 5- and 10-pound bags, as well as two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the 2- and 5-pound bags. The recalled bags of flour have a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

No other types of Gold Medal Flour were affected by this recall.

General Mills urged customers to check their pantries at home and asked them to discard any of the affected products.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned consumers to refrain from consuming any uncooked products made with Gold Medal flour.

The agency wrote, “Salmonella Infantisis [is] killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.”

