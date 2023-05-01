HomeNewsEntertainmentPedro Pascal reportedly joining 'Gladiator 2'
Entertainment

Pedro Pascal reportedly joining ‘Gladiator 2’

Getty Images for Disney

Game of Thrones veteran Pedro Pascal is reportedly getting back into the swords-and-armor business. Deadline is reporting that The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star might be the next big name to join Oscar winner Ridley Scott‘s anticipated Gladiator sequel.

The project has already attracted two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, as well as recent nominees Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan. The former plays the main character, Lucius, the now-grown son of Connie Nielsen‘s Lucilla, who was the sister of Joaquin Phoenix‘s murderous Emperor Commodus in the 2000 blockbuster.

Nielsen will reprise her role for the follow-up, which is slated for a November 22, 2024, release.

