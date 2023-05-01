HomeNewsWorldPrince Harry expected to make quick trip to attend King Charles III's...
Prince Harry expected to make quick trip to attend King Charles III’s coronation

(LONDON) — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will attend the coronation of his father King Charles III, but travel back to the U.S. to celebrate his son’s birthday, ABC News has learned.

Harry’s trip to the United Kingdom could possibly only last about 24 hours, as he is expected to attend the coronation and then leave shortly afterward to return home to his family, according to ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not attend, according to the palace.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the palace previously said in a statement.

The coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey. The date coincides with the birthday of Archie, who will turn 4.

Harry was most recently in the U.K. in March, on a solo trip to attend court hearings in a tabloid lawsuit, but he is not believed to have met with Charles or his older brother Prince William.

Harry has described tensions with his father and brother for several years, most publicly after he and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020.

It is not known whether Harry has seen William and Charles in person since the release of his memoir “Spare” earlier this year, in which he details their family rift.

“He’s had conversations with King Charles over the months since the release of that book. And so I think for a chance to see his son, their supporting him on the day of the coronation will mean a lot. Whether that gives them any time to change how the relationship is — I don’t think so. The focus is really on the coronation weekend, but it does at least sort of build one extra step on that very long bridge to reconciliation,” Scobie added.

Harry last appeared publicly with his family in September, when he and Meghan attended the funeral of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite being at odds with Charles and William, the heir to the throne, Harry has said he would like to see the monarchy continue.

He told GMA co-anchor Michael Strahan in January that in speaking out, he hoped to be able to reconcile with his family.

“If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world,” Harry said in the interview. “I genuinely believe that, and that’s kind of what is pushing me. And if that doesn’t happen, then that’s very sad.”

