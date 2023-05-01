Seven bodies found on Oklahoma property amid search for missing teens: Sheriff

Kali9/Getty Images

(HENRYETTA, Okla.) — Seven bodies were found in Henryetta, Oklahoma, on Monday amid a search for two teenage girls who were reported missing over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told reporters outside the crime scene later in the afternoon Monday that while the medical examiner is still waiting to identify the seven bodies, investigators “are no longer looking” for the two teens.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had issued an endangered missing person advisory on behalf of the sheriff’s office for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. The missing teens were possibly traveling with an adult, 39-year-old Jesse McFadden, according to the advisory.

“We believe we found the persons, we are just waiting for confirmation,” Rice said.

The sheriff reiterated that the medical examiner hasn’t made any official confirmation.

“We are doing everything that we can just in case something is left open. We don’t want to miss anything,” Rice said.

Investigators said the missing girls were hanging out in the McAlester area and were supposed to return home by 5:00 p.m.

“Our hearts go out to family, friends school mates and everyone else,” Rice said.

