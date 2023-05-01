HomeNewsPoliticsUS could default by June 1 unless debt ceiling is raised; Biden...
Politics

US could default by June 1 unless debt ceiling is raised; Biden looks to meet with Congress

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
2
Mint Images/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. government risks defaulting on its debts — for the first time in history — “as early as June 1,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other top lawmakers on Monday.

“It is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to increase or suspend the debt limit in a way that provides longer-term certainty that the government will continue to make its payments,” Yellen wrote.

The government hit its debt ceiling in January and has been employing “extraordinary measures” since then to keep its bills paid, according to Yellen.

“It is impossible to predict with certainty the exact date when Treasury will be unable to pay the government’s bills, and I will continue to update Congress in the coming weeks,” she wrote on Monday.

The House Republican majority has said they won’t raise the limit further without a compromise from Democrats on spending and the government budget — which President Joe Biden has rejected, saying the ceiling should be raised without strings attached, as has happened before.

With the potential June 1 deadline looming, the president called all four congressional leaders on Monday afternoon and invited them to a May 9 meeting on the debt limit, multiple sources familiar confirmed to ABC News.

ABC News’ Allison Pecorin and Rachel Scott contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Rob Delaney rejoining Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 3’
Next article
Pedro Pascal reportedly joining ‘Gladiator 2’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.