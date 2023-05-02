2 inmates escape from Virginia jail, including man arrested in murder of North Carolina deputy

Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office

(FARMVILLE, Va.) — Federal, state and local officials are searching for two inmates who escaped from a Virginia jail, including a man who’s suspected of being involved in the murder of a North Carolina deputy, according to authorities.

Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, and Bruce Callahan, 44, both federal detainees, escaped over the weekend from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, which is about 70 miles west of Richmond, according to the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Department.

Callahan is convicted of multiple federal drug charges and Marin-Sotelo is convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm, the sheriff’s department said. Both are from North Carolina, the department said.

Alder Marin-Sotelo’s sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, has been arrested for allegedly helping her brother escape, Raleigh ABC station WTVD reported. Authorities claim she paid someone $2,500 to leave a car in the jail parking lot for her brother, according to WTVD.

The FBI said he fled in a red or burgundy early 2000 Ford Mustang with a 30-day temporary tag.

Alder Marin-Sotelo was caught on surveillance video climbing over the jail’s fence at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, and four hours later he was seen on video leaving the jail parking lot in the red Mustang, according to a criminal complaint. On Monday, the jail confirmed the inmate wasn’t there, the complaint said. The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by the jail Monday morning about the escape.

Alder Marin-Sotelo is also a defendant in the murder of deputy Ned Byrd of the Wake County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina, Wake County officials said.

Alder Marin-Sotelo and his brother, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, were indicted on murder charges in the August 2022 slaying and both pleaded not guilty, WTVD reported. Arturo Marin-Sotelo allegedly shot Byrd four times after the deputy stopped to check out a suspicious truck, according to WTVD.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Department said, “We are working with our state and federal partners, as well as local authorities in Virginia to ensure all resources are being used to bring the defendant back into custody.”

The U.S. Marshals are leading the manhunt, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Marshals later announced a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the capture Callahan. The FBI is leading the investigation for Marin-Sotelo, according to a press release, and the Marshals are assisting in the case.

The FBI said Tuesday it’s offering a $50,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest of Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.

ABC News’ Luke Barr contributed to this report.

