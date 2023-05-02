New photo of Princess Charlotte released for her eighth birthday

Antony Jones/GC Images

(LONDON) — Princess Charlotte is turning 8!

Charlotte, the middle child of Prince William and Kate, the princess of Wales, marked her eighth birthday on Tuesday, May 2, and a new photo of the young princess taken by her mother was released to celebrate the special day.

The photo shows the princess smiling in a white floral dress while seated in a white wicker chair — and she’s missing a few teeth.

Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow 🎈🎂 📸 The Princess pic.twitter.com/0N8Aaxl8s9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2023

Images released for Charlotte’s seventh birthday last year showed her smiling at the camera and posing with her family’s dog.

Charlotte’s eighth birthday comes a little over a week after what would have been her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s 97th birthday. A new photo of the late queen with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was released to mark the occasion.

The late monarch died last September at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Charlotte’s birthday also comes mere days prior to the May 6 coronation of her grandfather King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The palace has not yet confirmed whether Charlotte or her younger brother Louis, 5, will attend, but their older brother Prince George, 9, will have a special role in the coronation.

George will serve as one of four Pages of Honor for Charles at the king’s coronation at Westminster Abbey. He and his fellow pages are expected to process behind Charles in the ceremony and hold his ceremonial robes.

Charlotte is now third in line to the British throne behind her father William and her older brother George.

