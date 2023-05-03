HomeNewsNationalAlex Murdaugh 'invented' story about dogs causing housekeeper's fatal fall at house
National

Alex Murdaugh ‘invented’ story about dogs causing housekeeper’s fatal fall at house

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina lawyer serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son, said he “invented” the story about a dog causing his housekeeper’s fatal fall at the family’s hunting property, Moselle, in February of 2018, causing her to die, according to court documents.

The Murdaugh family’s housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, died in what was initially described as a “trip and fall” accident. One of Murdaugh’s dogs got under Satterfield and caused her to fall, hitting her head, Murdaugh said at the time.

But that story turned out to be fabricated.

“No dogs were involved in the fall of Gloria Satterfield on February 2, 2018,” according to statements made by Murdaugh in court documents filed on Monday in federal court. “After Ms. Satterfield’s death, Defendant invented Ms. Satterfield’s purported 2 statement that dogs caused her fall to force his insurers to make a settlement payment, and he stated that she was not on the property to perform work.”

The documents were filed as part of a lawsuit filed against Murdaugh by an insurance company accusing him of committing insurance fraud in relation to the Satterfield fall.

Murdaugh has been accused of stealing settlement money from the Satterfield children and pocketing it for himself.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Rising teenage equestrian star killed after horse falls on her head in competition
Next article
Fentanyl overdose deaths surged 279% since 2016 while heroin deaths fell: CDC
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.