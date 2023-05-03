Wednesday, May 3, 2023
HomeNewsNationalAtlanta mass shooting live updates: One killed, four hurt; suspect at large
National

Atlanta mass shooting live updates: One killed, four hurt; suspect at large

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — One person is dead and four are injured from a mass shooting at an Atlanta medical center on Wednesday, police said.

Police have released these images of a suspect who they say is at large.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

May 03, 2:02 PM EDT
1 dead, 4 injured

One person was killed and four were injured in the shooting at Laureate Medical Center in Atlanta, according to police.

“Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims,” police said.

Northside Hospital tweeted that it’s “cooperating with law enforcement following the shooting at our midtown #Atlanta location earlier this afternoon. We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet smooching, “secrets” and sandworms in new ‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer
Next article
Bradley Cooper on saying goodbye to Rocket Raccoon in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE