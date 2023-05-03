Wednesday, May 3, 2023
'Beat Shazam' reportedly rolling on without recuperating Jamie Foxx

Beat Shazam, the Fox music game show that was hosted by Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne, will reportedly continue without the Oscar-winning actor, following his “medical complication” last month.

Foxx, 55, has been hospitalized since the mysterious health situation sidelined him from the Netflix action comedy Back in Action, but TMZ is reporting Shazam is getting back underway with a new host. Corinne won’t be there, either, according to the gossip site, which says she has been keeping vigil at her father’s bedside at an Atlanta hospital.

It was Corinne who alerted fans on April 12 that Jamie had been hospitalized, calling for privacy, and offering, “due to great action and quick care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Meanwhile, Jamie’s famous friends continue to ask for support for the actor and musician. On Monday, his pal Charlie Mack posted to Instagram a call to prayer for Foxx, pleading to “Allah The Creator of the Heavens & Earth” for a “miracle.”

