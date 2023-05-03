Teenage boy opens fire at Belgrade school, killing nine

OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least nine people are dead and seven others are wounded after a shooting at a school in Serbia’s capital on Wednesday, authorities said.

The suspect, who has been arrested, is a 14-year-old boy who allegedly took his father’s gun to school in Belgrade and opened fire, police said.

A security guard and eight students — all children — were among those killed, police said. Six other students and a teacher were injured and taken to a local hospital, according to police.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.