Tip leads to arrests, seizure of marijuana and stolen guns

Items seized from 2521 Holiday Loop Rd. Reidsville, N.C.

Following up on a tip received via the CrimeStoppers Hotline, Rockingham County Vice Narcotics Detectives have seized 23.23 pounds of Marijuana (having an approximate street value of $20,900) and recovered two (2) stolen guns from 2521 Holiday Loop Rd. Reidsville, N.C.

Subsequently, Rockingham County Vice Narcotics Detectives have charged:

Shamel Antione Nelson

SHAMEL ANTIONE NELSON, 30, of 2521 Holiday Loop Rd. Reidsville, N.C. with Felony Trafficking in Marijuana, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Felony Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell & Deliver a Controlled Substance. SHAMEL ANTIONE NELSON was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $52,500 secured bond.

Haley Anne Scott

HALEY ANNE SCOTT, 29, of 2521 Holiday Loop Rd. Reidsville, N.C. with Felony Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Maintaining a Vehicle to Sell & Deliver a Controlled Substance. HALEY ANNE SCOTT was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $25,000 secured bond.

“I’m thankful to the CrimeStoppers tipster, whoever they are, for reporting this”, said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. “I’m a big supporter of our CrimeStoppers program here in Rockingham County. Tips received through CrimeStoppers routinely help law enforcement agencies all over the county solve crimes. Our guys got a lot of Marijuana and two stolen guns off the streets as a result of this tip. We know that the Mexican Drug Cartels are lacing many different illicit drugs, including Marijuana, with Fentanyl now, which can come in powder, pill, or liquid form. The Cartels do this so the user will become hooked more quickly, but many times it results in death. Thankfully, that does not seem to be the case in this instance, but users of these drugs need to beware; you never know what you are actually getting now.”

Rockingham County CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $1,000 to tipsters who give information about crimes leading to an arrest. All CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous.

Rockingham County CrimeStoppers Hotline: 336-349-9683.