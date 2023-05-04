Former UC Davis student, 21, arrested in deadly stabbings: Police

amphotora/Getty Images

(DAVIS, Calif.) — A former UC Davis student has been arrested in connection with three stabbings — two of which killed a college senior and a homeless man — in Davis, California, police announced Thursday.

The suspect, 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez, was arrested on Thursday for two counts of homicide and one count of attempted homicide, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said at a news conference.

He was a UC Davis student until last week, he said.

The suspect was identified on Wednesday afternoon when about 15 people called the authorities, reporting seeing someone near Sycamore Park who matched the suspect description, Pytel said.

When the suspect was stopped by patrol officers, he had “physical evidence” on him that “might be part of the investigation,” and he appeared to be wearing the same clothing described by witnesses at the third attack, Pytel said. Based on an interview, collected physical evidence and his clothing, he was initially arrested for possessing a large knife, Pytel said.

The “brazen” attacks, which all unfolded within one week, left the UC Davis campus and the surrounding college town on edge.

The first attack was on April 27, when David Breaux, a beloved homeless man who was a staple in Davis for over a decade, was stabbed multiple times and killed in the city’s Central Park, according to police. He was found on a park bench where he often slept, police said.

Two days later, UC Davis senior Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old computer science major, was stabbed to death at Davis’ Sycamore Park, according to the university and police.

Then, on Monday, a woman, Kimberlee Guillory, was stabbed multiple times through her tent at a transient camp, police said. She survived and was listed in critical but stable condition. Police said Thursday that she’s recovering.

There’s no information that Dominguez knew any of the victims, police said.

