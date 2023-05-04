Thursday, May 4, 2023
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3376

Thursday, May 4

Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Center for Housing Education ribbon-cutting from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at 51 E. Church Street. Dress is Kentucky Derby Affair style.

Friday, May 5

Stuart Farmers Market Grand Opening Day from 8 a.m. until noon at 310 Patrick Avenue.

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series at 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Open mic with Above the Fray.

First Friday Summer Jam Series, 6 p.m. with Liv Sloan and the Diehards; beer, wine and a food truck; $5; Stuart Farmers Market.

Saturday, May 6

Uptown Farmers Market will be open form 7 a.m. until noon.

Pollinator Path Work Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, sponsored by Piedmont Arts.

Axton Life Saving Crew will hear from dignitaries and offer free hotdog lunches from 2-4 p.m.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kick off “Sounds on the Square,” at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Monday, May 8

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will be open at 10:30 a.m. at the Patrick County Branch.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. in picnic shelter 3 and 4.

21st Annual Clyde Hooker Awards at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Martinsville City Public Schools Board Meeting at 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

Brenda Strickland will talk about her first novel, “Moonshine and Salteens,” at 10 a.m. at the Bassett Historical Center. The program is free to the public.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

Previous article
Atlanta mass shooting live updates: Suspect charged, due in court
Next article
Local scoreboard
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE