Community Calendar

Thursday, May 4

Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Center for Housing Education ribbon-cutting from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at 51 E. Church Street. Dress is Kentucky Derby Affair style.

Friday, May 5

Stuart Farmers Market Grand Opening Day from 8 a.m. until noon at 310 Patrick Avenue.

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series at 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse. Open mic with Above the Fray.

First Friday Summer Jam Series, 6 p.m. with Liv Sloan and the Diehards; beer, wine and a food truck; $5; Stuart Farmers Market.

Saturday, May 6

Uptown Farmers Market will be open form 7 a.m. until noon.

Pollinator Path Work Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, sponsored by Piedmont Arts.

Axton Life Saving Crew will hear from dignitaries and offer free hotdog lunches from 2-4 p.m.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kick off “Sounds on the Square,” at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Monday, May 8

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will be open at 10:30 a.m. at the Patrick County Branch.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. in picnic shelter 3 and 4.

21st Annual Clyde Hooker Awards at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Martinsville City Public Schools Board Meeting at 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

Brenda Strickland will talk about her first novel, “Moonshine and Salteens,” at 10 a.m. at the Bassett Historical Center. The program is free to the public.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.