Thursday, May 4, 2023
New Fox reality show bringing stars to "Mars"

While Elon Musk‘s SpaceX gets closer to actually bringing humans to the red planet, Fox is setting its new celebrity reality show there.

Well, not really.

Stars on Mars will transplant Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Christopher “McLovin” Mintz-Plasse, Marshawn Lynch, Tallulah Willis, Ariel Winter, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe and Porsha Williams Guobadia to a simulated version of Earth’s neighbor, where they’ll vie for the title of “the brightest star in the galaxy.”

Oh, and both real-and-simulated space traveler William Shatner is aboard, too — as a mission control commander for the show, which blasts off Monday, June 5.

Fox teases, “The stars will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the [top] title.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

