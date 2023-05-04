Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Deanna Blount, 60, of Bassett, died Tuesday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Sam Edd Deal, Sr., 79, of Patrick Springs, died Sunday. A funeral service will be held Friday, at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The burial will be held at Deal Family Cemetery, Patrick Springs, following the service.

Martha Dalton Harris, 94, of Martinsville, died Sunday. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services followed by the funeral. Entombment will be held at Roselawn Abbey.

Gary O’Neal Ingram, 75, of Martinsville, died Friday. On Thursday at Bassett Funeral Service, the family will receive visitors from noon to 1 p.m. followed by the funeral and then the burial at Roselawn Burial Park.

Clabrone Kent Jr., 37, died Saturday. A memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

Patricia Ann Lester Marshall, 82, of Penhook, died Saturday. Visitation will be this Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services. service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Chatham Burial Park.

Sue Randall Clift Minter, 61, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. Visitation will be Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Chatham Heights Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Linda L. Nance, 81, of Ridgeway, died Monday. A graveside service will be Thursday, at 11 a.m. in Mountain View Cemetery. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Garrey Mitchell Poole, 65, of Bassett, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Monday, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Robert Price, 77, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Frank Daniel Wickham, 95, of Collinsville, died Tuesday. Visitation will be at noon followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. on Monday at Stone Memorial Christian Church. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park with full military honors provided by the Martinsville-Henry County Memorial Honor Guard. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home is in charge.