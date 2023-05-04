Local scoreboard

Thursday, May 4, 2023
Baseball

The Nats beat the Cubs 2-1 yesterday and are 12-18 on the season. The Nats lead the series 2-1 with the two teams playing again today at 1:05 p.m.     

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

