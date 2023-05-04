Thursday, May 4, 2023
Sunny and 69 today

National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

A slow-moving upper low-pressure system will continue progressing eastward into the western Atlantic while a ridge of high pressure builds in the central U.S. By this weekend, disturbance will start heading southeast on the east side of this ridge into and across our region. The result will be a trend towards milder temperatures and increasing chance of showers for the weekend.

In the forecast:

Sunny today and tomorrow with a high of 69. Clear overnight with a low of 40. There’s a 20% chance of rain Friday night with a low of 49 increasing to 40% on Saturday and Saturday night with a high of 62 and a low of 51. Partly sunny and a high of 70 on Sunday , but still a 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with 40% chance of rain Sunday night. 

