In Brief: ‘Citadel’ scores for Prime Video, and more

Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber is in talks to star in the action-thriller The Guns of Christmas Past, according to Deadline. In the film, described as “A Christmas Carol meets John Wick,” Schrieber would play Ebb, a former mob hitman who’s coaxed out of hiding by the murder of his best friend and partner. Ebb’s plan to exact revenge is thwarted by the arrival of ghosts of past, present and future…

Citadel, the new spy series from Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is heading for one of Amazon Prime’s highest debuts for a series, according to the streamer. “Citadel, the #1 title on Prime! In its series debut, this show attracted one of the largest global audiences in the history of Prime Video – such an incredible performance for new and original IP!” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke wrote on Instagram.” While she didn’t cite actual numbers, according to Citadel’s show Twitter account, the drama is Prime Video’s number one title in nearly 200 countries and territories…

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss is re-teaming with her The Handmaid’s Tale co-star star Max Minghella, who’ll direct the psychological thriller Shell, according to Deadline. The film is “set in a near future when humanity’s cultural obsession with youth and beauty has been taken to new extremes,” per the outlet, also stars Glass Onion‘s Kate Hudson and Babylon actress Kaia Gerber…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.