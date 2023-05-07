7 dead after car runs into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, alleged driver arrested

Thomas Cristofoletti/Getty Images

(BROWNSVILLE, Texas) — Seven people are dead in Brownsville, Texas, after a car ran into pedestrians Sunday morning while they were waiting at a bus stop.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. near the Ozanam Center in Brownsville when a gray Range Rover slammed into the bus stop, a representative from the Brownsville Police Department told ABC News.

In addition to those who died, up to 10 people are being treated for serious and minor injuries at the hospital, according to police.

Police have a male suspect, who is a resident of Brownsville, in custody and receiving medical care, authorities said.

Some of those hit Sunday are migrants, according to Martin Sandoval, Brownsville Police PIO. The migrants were under the care of border patrol, police said.

“We grieve for the victims in Brownsville, Texas, who were run over outside a migrant shelter where people from around the world are seeking asylum and safety,” the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement Sunday. “We understand the motive is still under investigation. This horrific event comes after weeks of escalating anti-immigrant policy-making by Texas politicians and while the Biden administration considers imposing a new asylum ban aimed at deterring, rather than welcoming, migrants seeking protection.”

The driver is in the hospital being treated and under 24-hour guard watch, police said. Tests are currently being performed to check for alcohol and drug use, police said.

Investigators did not comment on a possible motive or whether the crash was intentional.

“Secretary Mayorkas has been briefed on the tragic situation in Brownsville and has reached out to local leaders to offer condolences and the full support of the Department,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement. “The Department is in close touch with local authorities to provide assistance.”

