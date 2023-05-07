Community Calendar

Monday, May 8

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library will be open at 10:30 a.m. at the Patrick County Branch.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. in picnic shelters 3 and 4.

21st Annual Clyde Hooker Awards at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meets at 6 p.m.

Martinsville City Public Schools Board Meeting at 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

Brenda Strickland will talk about her first novel, “Moonshine and Salteens,” at 10 a.m. at the Bassett Historical Center. The program is free to the public.

Bassett Train Station Farmers Market from 5-7 p.m.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Martinsville City Council budget work session at 6 p.m.

Henry County Planning Commission at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

ValleyStar RISE Foundation’s 26th annual golf tournament at Chatmoss Country Club. The money raised will support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital of southwest Virginia.

Henry County School Board at 5:30 p.m.

Patrick County School Board at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.

Music night at Spencer Penn, 5 p.m. doors open, music at 6:15 p.m., $5 admission.

Saturday, May 13

Uptown Farmers Market, 7 a.m. until noon.

Dick and Willie ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at 1900 Spruce Street.

Monday, May 15

P&HCC Board meeting at noon.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

Martinsville City Council budget work session at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Martinsville City Council budget work session at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

County Breakfast, 6:30-9:30 a.m. at Dyers Store Fire Department, eat-in or take-out. Eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, biscuits, and fried apples. $9 per plate.

Tuesday, May 23

Henry County Board of Supervisors at 3 p.m. Public hearings at 6 p.m.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.