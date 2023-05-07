Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night on Route 220, one tenth of a mile north of Route 619 in Franklin County. According to police, a teenager was riding his electric bicycle in the southbound right lane on Route 220 when the bicycle was struck by the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord. The driver of the electric bicycle was identified as Micah Meggs, 15, of Rocky Mount. Meggs died on scene and the Honda driver was not injured.

In Hendersonville, North Carolina, longtime local John Koerber leapt into action this week to defend his best friend, a 6-year-old Yorkie named ChewB, from a rouge bear that approached the pair outside their home during their 4 AM stroll. Koerber says he first heard the bear’s guttural roar before the animal began charging at him, appearing to go straight for ChewB who was running near the home…John making the decision to step in and protect his best friend: (Tag: ChewB and John escaped into the house with no injuries. He tells ABC News he has since purchased an airhorn and bear spray…just in case.)

Congressional leaders are expected to meet with President Biden next week to discuss the debt ceiling as the national default deadline quickly approaches. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion says both republicans and democrats remain entrenched on their sides. TAG: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the United States could run out of funds to meet all its financial obligations by June 1, or in the weeks after.

Talking on the phone isn’t good for you: SOC You may wanna send that call to voicemail. It’s bad for your health. A new study in a European Heart Journal found that spending just 30 minutes talking on the phone a week is linked with higher blood pressure. Researchers found that chit-chatting for half an hour once a week can lead to a 12% increased risk for the condition, which can result in heart disease and stroke — both leading causes of death in the US. The study reasoned that your cellphone emits low levels of radiofrequency energy, which even in short-term exposure, has been linked to hypertension.

An American couple was busted at an airport near Tel Aviv last week trying to smuggle THIS into the country. SOC A video shows customs officials rifling through bags stuffed with 375 pounds of fruit roll ups. In Israel, the cost of fruit roll ups has skyrocketed, ever since the viral ice cream fruit roll up hack went viral on Tik Tok. While a single roll-up pack costs about 50 cents at an American store — it can go for up to $6 in Israel. It wasn’t the first time Americans have been caught trying to sneak them in. Last week alone, Israeli Customs officials confiscated at least 661 pounds.