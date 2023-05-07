Local Weather

Discussion:

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts capable of blowing down a few trees and causing isolated power outages. Here’s what’s happening: A warm front will shift northward through the Ohio River Valley into the central Appalachians today. An upper-level disturbance riding along this boundary from the west will pass across the lower Mid-Atlantic today, with additional disturbances moving across the region Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move across the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, followed by high-pressure building in from the Great Lakes for Wednesday.

Local forecast:

There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms today and a 50% chance tonight through Monday night, up to 70% on Tuesday and back to 60% Tuesday night before returning to sunshine on Wednesday. Look for a high of 78 today, a low of 60 tonight, a high of 82 on Monday, and a low of 59 Monday night. On Tuesday it will reach 81 degrees and drop to 54 Tuesday night. Wednesday will top out at 73.