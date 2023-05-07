Sunday, May 7, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal Weather
Dailies

Local Weather

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8

Discussion:

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts capable of blowing down a few trees and causing isolated power outages. Here’s what’s happening: A warm front will shift northward through the Ohio River Valley into the central Appalachians today. An upper-level disturbance riding along this boundary from the west will pass across the lower Mid-Atlantic today, with additional disturbances moving across the region Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move across the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, followed by high-pressure building in from the Great Lakes for Wednesday.

Local forecast:

There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms today and a 50% chance tonight through Monday night, up to 70% on Tuesday and back to 60% Tuesday night before returning to sunshine on Wednesday. Look for a high of 78 today, a low of 60 tonight, a high of 82 on Monday, and a low of 59 Monday night. On Tuesday it will reach 81 degrees and drop to 54 Tuesday night. Wednesday will top out at 73.

Local Weather
Previous article
Obituaries
Next article
Local news
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local news

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Community Calendar

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Local news

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Local scoreboard

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Local news

Obituaries

Community Calendar

POPULAR POSTS

Local news

Obituaries

Community Calendar

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE