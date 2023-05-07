Obituaries

Nancy Lorraine Ford Bell, 60, of Martinsville, died May 3. The funeral will be held Wednesday, at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will be private. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, at Hairston Funeral Home, from 1-5 p.m.

Deanna Blount, 60, of Bassett, died Tuesday. The funeral will be Monday, at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, from 3-5 p.m.

Richard Fredrick Carle, 81, of Martinsville, died Friday. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Robert Allen King, 51, died on April 28. A memorial service will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Kimbra Martin, 37, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. A visitation service will be held on Sunday, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at the Watkins Family Cemetery, Axton.

Sue Randall Clift Minter, 61, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Chatham Heights Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Garrey Mitchell Poole, 65, of Bassett, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Monday, at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Henry Memorial Park. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Robert L. Price, 77, of Martinsville, died May 2. A visitation service will be held Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at the Price Family Cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Frank Daniel Wickham, 95, of Collinsville, died Tuesday. Visitation will be at noon followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. on Monday at Stone Memorial Christian Church. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park with full military honors provided by the Martinsville-Henry County Memorial Honor Guard. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home is in charge.