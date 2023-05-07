Sunday, May 7, 2023
Local scoreboard

Baseball

The Nats fell to the D’back 8-7 yesterday. The Nats are now 13-20 on the season. The two teams play again this afternoon at 4:10 p.m.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

