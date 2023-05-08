Monday, May 8, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' soars to #1 at the box...
Entertainment

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ soars to #1 at the box office with $114 million debut

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. opened the weekend with an estimated $114 million domestic gross — a few million below expectations, but still good enough to knock The Super Mario Bros. Movie down a notch. Globally, the film — starring Chris PrattDave BautistaPom KlementieffKaren Gillan and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon — pulled in $282 million.

That gives Pratt the week’s two top films, as The Super Mario Bros Movie, slips to second place with an estimated $18.6 million weekend. It’s the highest-grossing film of the year so far with a total of $518 million in North America and $1.15 billion globally.

Supernatural horror sequel The Evil Dead Rise dropped to third place, delivering an estimated $5.7 million. Its three-week domestic tally to $54 million and $110 million globally.

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, the adaptation of Judy Bloom‘s beloved book, took fourth place with an estimated $3.38 million in its second week of release. That brings its current gross to $12.6 million against a budget of $30 million.

Rounding out the top five was the Priyanka Chopra Jonas-led rom-com, Love Again, earning an estimated $2.4 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
12 tornadoes hit the Heartland overnight, fueled by record-breaking temperatures
Next article
Scoreboard roundup — 5/7/23
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE