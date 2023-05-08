Kevin Costner’s work schedule reportedly caused marital static before divorce

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Omnipeace Foundation

While news that Kevin Costner‘s wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, had filed for divorce came as a surprise to fans, People reports it wasn’t a surprise to those closest to her.

The Yellowstone patriarch had been pivoting away from that hit show — in fact, it was just announced Yellowstone will be ending when season 5 finishes — to another Western he directed and starred in, called Horizon.

While the former show is shot in Montana, the latter was filmed in Utah.

“She wasn’t happy about it,” a source tells the magazine. “Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home. During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her.”

The Dances With Wolves Oscar winner was described as “obsessed” with Horizon, even though he knew the location time was causing static at home.

Another source tells People the “in demand” Costner has been known to be particularly driven when it comes to his passion projects like Horizon, and Yellowstone‘s “success and excitement over the new project probably took his attention away from his family more than he realized.”

The 68-year-old Costner, a father of seven, had three children with Baumgartner, 49: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and 12-year-old daughter Grace. He was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994, and the pair had three children: Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35.

After his first divorce, Costner had son Liam, now 26, with former girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

