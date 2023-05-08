Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

The Danville Police Department is searching for a suspect in relation to a shooting incident that occurred Friday, May 5. Joel Herbert Franklin III, 23, is wanted and charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in the city.

The victim told police they were visiting a grave in the Schoolfield Cemetery, located in the 100 block of Schoolfield Drive when Franklin fired at them. No one was injured, and the victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire.

New polling this weekend shows President Biden has a long road ahead of him on his presidential campaign to gain the country’s approval heading into the 2024 election. ABC’s Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce has more:

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night on Route 220, one-tenth of a mile north of Route 619 in Franklin County. According to police, a teenager was riding his electric bicycle in the southbound right lane on Route 220 when the bicycle was struck by the driver of a 2005 Honda Accord. The driver of the electric bicycle was identified as Micah Meggs, 15, of Rocky Mount. Meggs died on the scene and the Honda driver was not injured.

Roughly three and a half weeks until experts say the United States will default on its debt obligations…unless the debt ceiling is raised. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen…appearing on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning, tells host George Stephanopoulos…a U-S debt default would result in immediate…quote…” financial and economic chaos”….as well as long-term issues for everyday Americans:

There’s a new round of backlash over a beer company’s decision to hire a controversial social media influencer. CBS’s Deborah Rodriguez has the update. [I got some Bud Lights for us. Anheuser Busch’s campaign with trans spokesperson Dylan Mulvaney sent the company’s market value plummeting by $5 billion. Last month. After many conservative states refused to stock Budweiser. Last week, Anheuser Busch debuted new ads to appeal to former fans. Now, five Chicago gay bars say they’re boycotting the company or distancing themselves from Dylan Mulvaney questioning the brewer’s overall motives. Deborah Rodriguez CBS News.]