Monday, May 8, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal Weather
Dailies

Local Weather

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
21

Discussion:

An upper-level storm system moving into our region will bring a complex of thunderstorms this evening and tonight. The threat for showers and storms continues on Tuesday as a cold front moves across the Mid-Atlantic region. High-pressure building in from the Great Lakes will result in a few dry days before unsettled conditions return for the weekend.

Local forecast:

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight, otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high of 82 today and partly cloudy with a low of 60 overnight. On Tuesday and Tuesday night the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 50%, it will be breezy during the day with gusts up to 22 mph, otherwise mostly sunny with a high of 82. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 54. 

Local Weather
Previous article
Local news
Next article
Obituaries
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE