Local Weather

Discussion:

An upper-level storm system moving into our region will bring a complex of thunderstorms this evening and tonight. The threat for showers and storms continues on Tuesday as a cold front moves across the Mid-Atlantic region. High-pressure building in from the Great Lakes will result in a few dry days before unsettled conditions return for the weekend.

Local forecast:

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight, otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high of 82 today and partly cloudy with a low of 60 overnight. On Tuesday and Tuesday night the chance of showers and thunderstorms increases to 50%, it will be breezy during the day with gusts up to 22 mph, otherwise mostly sunny with a high of 82. Partly cloudy overnight with a low of 54.