Obituaries

Nancy Lorraine Ford Bell, 60, of Martinsville, died May 3. The funeral will be held Wednesday, at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will be private. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, at Hairston Funeral Home, from 1-5 p.m.

Deanna Blount, 60, of Bassett, died Tuesday. The funeral will be Monday, at 2 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, from 3-5 p.m.

Richard Fredrick Carle, 81, of Martinsville, died Friday. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Robert Allen King, 51, died on April 28. A memorial service will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Robert L. Price, 77, of Martinsville, died May 2. A visitation service will be held Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at the Price Family Cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Frank Daniel Wickham, 95, of Collinsville, died Tuesday. Visitation will be at noon followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. on Monday at Stone Memorial Christian Church. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park with full military honors provided by the Martinsville-Henry County Memorial Honor Guard. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home is in charge.