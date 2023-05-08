Monday, May 8, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentReport: Ray Liotta's cause of death revealed
Entertainment

Report: Ray Liotta’s cause of death revealed

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Liotta in ‘Black Bird’/Apple TV+

TMZ has reportedly obtained the death certificate for Goodfellas star Ray Liotta. According to the gossip site, his death last May was caused by heart and lung issues.

The Emmy-nominated star, 67, reportedly died from natural causes: Specifically, acute heart failure, respiratory insufficiency and pulmonary edema, or fluid in his lungs.

Liotta died in his sleep on May 22 in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the thriller Dangerous Waters. After his death, he appeared in the drama Black Bird and the slasher comedy Cocaine Bear.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Burger King goes ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ with Whopper tie-in
Next article
‘Staten’ alien: James Gunn confirms Pete Davidson was in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE