Local scoreboard

Baseball
The Nats beat the D’backs 9-8 yesterday. The Nats are now 14-20 on the season. The Nats head to San Francisco to take on the Giants tonight at 9:45 p.m.
(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)
The Nats beat the D’backs 9-8 yesterday. The Nats are now 14-20 on the season. The Nats head to San Francisco to take on the Giants tonight at 9:45 p.m.
(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.
Contact us: info@whee.net
© 1997-2022 WHEE