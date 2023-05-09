Community Calendar

Tuesday, May 9

Brenda Strickland will talk about her first novel, “Moonshine and Salteens,” at 10 a.m. at the Bassett Historical Center. The program is free to the public.

Bassett Train Station Farmers Market from 5-7 p.m.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughter of the American Revolution meets at 11 a.m. at Franck’s Place at King’s Grant with host Susan Yellin and presenter Gail Vogler on “Mothers of Mount Vernon.” Lunch will follow, must RSVP.

21st Annual Clyde Hooker Awards at 5:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

Martinsville City Council budget work session at 6 p.m.

Henry County Planning Commission at 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

ValleyStar RISE Foundation’s 26th annual golf tournament at Chatmoss Country Club. The money raised will support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital of southwest Virginia.

Henry County School Board at 5:30 p.m.

Patrick County School Board at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Stuart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon.

Music night at Spencer Penn, 5 p.m. doors open, music at 6:15 p.m., $5 admission.

Saturday, May 13

Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast from 6-10 a.m. $8.

Uptown Farmers Market, 7 a.m. until noon.

Dick and Willie ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at 1900 Spruce Street.

Monday, May 15

Startup Martinsville-Henry County Awards at 11 a.m. in City Council Chambers in Martinsville.

P&HCC Board meeting at noon.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

Martinsville City Council budget work session at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Martinsville City Council budget work session at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

County Breakfast, 6:30-9:30 a.m. at Dyers Store Fire Department, eat-in or take-out. Eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, biscuits, and fried apples. $9 per plate.

Tuesday, May 23

Henry County Board of Supervisors at 3 p.m. Public hearings at 6 p.m.

Martinsville City Council meets at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.