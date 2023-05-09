Tuesday, May 9, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentE! gathering reality TV's worst baddies for 'House of Villains'
Entertainment

E! gathering reality TV’s worst baddies for ‘House of Villains’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
2
ABC/Eric McCandless

Normally, you have to watch a reality show to see who becomes the baddie, but E! has taken the legwork out of the equation with an upcoming series called House of Villains.

Joel McHale will host the Big Brother-style “outrageously sinister competition elimination series,” which E! says “brings 10 of reality television’s most iconic and infamous villains under one roof.”

“They must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a cash prize and the title of ‘America’s Ultimate Supervillain.'”

The show was part of NBCUniversal’s announcement of its upcoming unscripted shows on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘Andor’, ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Better Call Saul’ among this year’s Peabody Award winners
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE