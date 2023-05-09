Local Weather

Discussion:

Thunderstorms are possible across the entire area today, exiting the area this afternoon from northwest to southeast. Small hail and gusty winds will be possible. A front will help trigger showers and thunderstorms across the area today. High pressure should provide drier conditions for Wednesday through early Friday. Another weather system could spark a return of showers and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon.

Local forecast:

It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 82 and a 20% chance of precipitation. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 50. Sunny on Wednesday with a high of 74 and mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 51. On Thursday it will be sunny with a nigh of 80 and partly cloudy Thursday night with a low of 54. On Friday, look for it to be partly sunny with a high of 82.