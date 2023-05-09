Local Weather

Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Thunderstorms are possible across the entire area today, exiting the area this afternoon from northwest to southeast. Small hail and gusty winds will be possible. A front will help trigger showers and thunderstorms across the area today. High pressure should provide drier conditions for Wednesday through early Friday. Another weather system could spark a return of showers and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon.

It will be a mostly sunny day with a high of 82 and a 20% chance of precipitation. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 50. Sunny on Wednesday with a high of 74 and mostly clear Wednesday night with a low of 51. On Thursday it will be sunny with a nigh of 80 and partly cloudy Thursday night with a low of 54. On Friday, look for it to be partly sunny with a high of 82.

