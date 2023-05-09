Obituaries

Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Nancy Lorraine Ford Bell, 60, of Martinsville, died May 3. The funeral will be held Wednesday, at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will be private. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, at Hairston Funeral Home, from 1-5 p.m.

Richard Fredrick Carle, 81, of Martinsville, died Friday. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Ronnie Lee Clark, 63, of Martinsville, died Saturday. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Kayla Anne Nelson Hill, 35, of Martinsville, died Friday. The funeral will be Thursday at Wright Funeral Service at 6 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will be private.

Robert Allen King, 51, died on April 28. A memorial service will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

William Tyrone Matthews, 79, of Bedford, died Saturday. A memorial service will be held at Wright Funeral Service, Saturday, at 3 p.m. Burial will be private.

Robert L. Price, 77, of Martinsville, died May 2. A visitation service will be held Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at the Price Family Cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Percy Howard Shelor, 95, of Collinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be Wednesday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Roselawn. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, at Bassett Funeral Service from 6-7 p.m.

'S.W.A.T.' back for a season 7 in reversal by CBS
Community Calendar
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

Contact us: info@whee.net

