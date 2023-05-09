Obituaries

Nancy Lorraine Ford Bell, 60, of Martinsville, died May 3. The funeral will be held Wednesday, at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will be private. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, at Hairston Funeral Home, from 1-5 p.m.

Richard Fredrick Carle, 81, of Martinsville, died Friday. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Ronnie Lee Clark, 63, of Martinsville, died Saturday. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Kayla Anne Nelson Hill, 35, of Martinsville, died Friday. The funeral will be Thursday at Wright Funeral Service at 6 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will be private.

Robert Allen King, 51, died on April 28. A memorial service will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

William Tyrone Matthews, 79, of Bedford, died Saturday. A memorial service will be held at Wright Funeral Service, Saturday, at 3 p.m. Burial will be private.

Robert L. Price, 77, of Martinsville, died May 2. A visitation service will be held Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at the Price Family Cemetery. A public viewing will be held on Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Percy Howard Shelor, 95, of Collinsville, died Saturday. The funeral will be Wednesday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Roselawn. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, at Bassett Funeral Service from 6-7 p.m.