‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kim Zolciak files to divorce Kroy Biermann

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has filed for divorce from her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, after 11 years of marriage.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kim has cited the marriage as “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” as the reason for the split. She is seeking primary physical custody of their four minor children — Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia — as well as joint legal custody.

The Don’t Be Tardy star is also requesting spousal support and the legal restoration of her maiden name.

The filing comes amid the couple’s financial struggles, including $1.1 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS from 2013, 2017, and 2018, as well as $15,000 in unpaid taxes to the state of Georgia from 2018.

Kim and Kroy first met at a charity event in May 2010 when he was playing with the Atlanta Falcons. Their relationship was featured on RHOA and they tied the knot on Nov. 11, 2011, at their former estate in Roswell, GA.

Kim is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21, who Kroy legally adopted in 2013.

