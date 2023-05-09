Tuesday, May 9, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
30927

Baseball

The Nats are 15-20 on the season after a 5-1 win over the Giants last night. The two teams play again tonight at 9:45 p.m.       

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

Previous article
Local Weather
Next article
‘S.W.A.T.’ back for a season 7 in reversal by CBS
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local Weather

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE